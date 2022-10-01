Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not yield to the pressure amid the soaring oil prices and advised that India must do what is best for the nation and if pressure comes then face it head on.

"Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, petrol prices doubled. We had pressure from where to buy the oil but PM Modi and government were of the view that we've to do what is best for our nation and if pressure comes then we should face it," Jaishankar said in Gujarat's Vadodara.

During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said PM Modi called both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a ceasefire for some time so that we can safely evacuate our students.

It is pertinent to note that India has been constantly calling on both Russia and Ukraine to end the war and choose dialogue and diplomacy.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar visited Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat and said that he is "privileged" to see the Raja Ravi Verma painting collection with the 52 foreign ambassadors and high commissioners.

"Pleasure to join 52 Ambassadors and High Commissioners on a visit to Laxmi Vilas Palace. Was a particular privilege to see the Raja Ravi Verma painting collection with them," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

After meeting delegates and ambassadors of several countries, Jashankar said, "It is a matter of pride that we have come here with officials of different countries. As the Navratri festival is on, they will spend the day enjoying festivities. They are excited to see the development here.Jaishankar also took to Twitter and said he looks forward to participating in the celebrations tonight.

The External Affairs Minister is in Gujarat for the Navratri celebration. Today marks the sixth day of Navratri and devotees across the country will worship Goddess Katyayani, the sixth incarnation of Maa Durga.

Also known as Mahishasurmardini, Maa Katyayani killed the demon Mahishasura. She is regarded as one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga. She is four-armed and rides a lion.

Earlier today, morning arti was performed at the famous Chhatarpur Temple in Delhi on the fifth day of Navratri. Priests chanted mantras and holy songs were played at the temple premises.During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.During these nine days, people maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes.

In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.This year, Navratri started on September 26 and will conclude on October 5. (ANI)

