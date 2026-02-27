Paris [France], February 27 (ANI): Actor Jim Carrey recieved the honorary award at the 51st edition of France's Cesar Award ceremony on Thursday. At the ceremony, the actor delivered an emotional speech entirely in French, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Carrey, star of 'The Mask' and 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' was honored with the award that is traditionally given to an international star, such as last year's Julia Roberts.

He was introduced on stage by Michel Gondry, who directed him in 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' in 2004.

In his award acceptance speech, Carrey said, "As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor's hands, which you shape to your heart's desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me," as quoted by Variety.

The actor attended the event with his daughter Jane, grandson Jackson and girlfriend Mina.

"Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father. Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter," said Jim Carrey as quoted by Variety.

At the end of his speech, he asked the audience, "So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn't speak French, but I'm just learning it. My tongue is tired."

Carrey, born in Canada, began his career as a stand-up comedian before he gained popularity on the TV show In Living Color. In 1994, he became a worldwide star with three back-to-back hits: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, reported Deadline.

He was later praised for his roles in 'The Truman Show', 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', and 'Man on the Moon', winning two Golden Globe Awards.

According to Deadline, in 2010, Carrey was made a Knight in France's National Order of Arts and Letters for his contribution to art and cinema.

He has also been awarded the Charlie Chaplin Award at the BAFTA Britannia Awards for his work in comedies like 'Liar Liar', 'Bruce Almighty', and 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'. (ANI)

