Singapore City [Singapore], May 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has emphasised that national security and sovereignty transcend political differences.

Speaking on the opposition's stance, Banerjee said, "Where I might differ with the ruling dispensation or the political party, I will fight with them tooth and nail. But when it comes to the national security of my country, I will stand firmly and serve towards what is in the best interest of my nation. I will not let my political interests come in the way of my national interest."

Banerjee further pointed out evidence of cross-border terror support, highlighting the presence of high-ranking Pakistani military officials at funerals of labelled terrorists.

"You have so much evidence in the public domain where you see high-ranking Pakistani military general officials attending the funeral of labelled terrorists, where else do you see this? I mean, what else can we offer you as evidence?" he questioned.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee highlighted the power of social media in spreading key messages on national security, saying it moves faster than traditional diplomacy.

Echoing the importance of strong connections, Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule marked 60 years of India-Singapore ties, reflecting deepening relations in a fast-changing world.

Speaking about the significance of this year, which also marks Singapore's 60th anniversary, Ambule pointed to key high-level engagements, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's state visit to India in January.

While speaking to ANI, Ambule said, "India and Singapore are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties this year. It is also Singapore's 60th birthday. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam paid a very successful state visit to India in January. We do expect some more high-level visits to take place later in the year. We have a very unique mechanism with Singapore called the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, where 10 ministers meet every year. They have identified six pillars of collaboration -- collaboration in digital space, skilling, health, maritime and air connectivity, advanced manufacturing and sustainability."

Ambule further underscored the expanding collaboration, particularly in the defence and security sectors.

He added, "Last year also marked the 10 years of our strategic partnership, so we felt that the relationship has grown so much and so widespread and deep that we need to elevate it to a comprehensive strategic partnership and we are also doing a lot in the defence and security space and that is the understated part of the relationship. There are also areas of collaboration, and different sectors are ongoing."

The party delegation to Singapore was led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, including Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar. (ANI)

