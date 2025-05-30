Washington, May 29 (AP) The White House will fix errors in a much-anticipated federal government report spearheaded by US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, which decried America's food supply, pesticides and prescription drugs.

Kennedy's wide-ranging “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) report, released last week, cited hundreds of studies, but a closer look by the news organisation NOTUS found that some of those studies did not actually exist.

Asked about the report's problems, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the report will be updated.

“I understand there were some formatting issues with the MAHA report that are being addressed and the report will be updated.” Leavitt told reporters during her briefing.

“But it does not negate the substance of the report, which, as you know, is one of the most transformative health reports that has ever been released by the federal government."

Kennedy has repeatedly said he would bring “radical transparency” and “gold-standard” science to the public health agencies.

But the secretary refused to release details about who authored the 72-page report, which calls for increased scrutiny of the childhood vaccine schedule and describes the nation's children as "overmedicated" and "undernourished".

Leavitt said the White House has “complete confidence” in Kennedy.

“Minor citation and formatting errors have been corrected,” HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said in an emailed statement.

He described the report as a “historic and transformative assessment by the federal government to understand the chronic disease epidemic afflicting our nation's children".

NOTUS reported on Thursday morning that seven of the more than 500 studies cited in the report did not appear to have ever been published.

An author of one study confirmed that while she conducted research on the topics of anxiety in children, she never authored the report listed.

Some studies were also misinterpreted in the MAHA report. The problematic citations were on topics around children's screen time, medication use and anxiety.

Kennedy's MAHA report had already been stoking concerns among Trump loyalists, including farmers who criticised how the report characterised the chemicals sprayed on crops.

The report is supposed to be used to develop policy recommendations that will be released later this year.

The White House has requested a USD 500 million boost in funding from Congress for Kennedy's MAHA initiative. (AP)

