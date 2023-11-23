Geneva [Switzerland], November 23 (ANI): The WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children in the country.

Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission at a press conference on November 13, reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China.

Chinese authorities attributed this increase to the lifting of COVID restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia (a common bacterial infection that typically affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), as per a release issued by the WHO.

Authorities stressed the need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening the capacity of the health system to manage patients.

Media and ProMED on November 21 reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China. It is unclear if these are associated with the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities or separate events.

On 22 November, WHO requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from these reported clusters among children, through the International Health Regulations mechanism.

The WHO requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the current burden on healthcare systems.

WHO is also in contact with clinicians and scientists through our existing technical partnerships and networks in China, according to the release.

Since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness compared to the same period in the previous three years. China has systems in place to capture information on trends in influenza, influenza-like illnesses, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2 and reports to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

The organization recommended that people in China follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, which include recommended vaccination; keeping distance from people who are ill; staying home when ill; getting tested and medical care as needed; wearing masks as appropriate; ensuring good ventilation; and regular hand-washing.

WHO will continue to provide updates, the release said. (ANI)

