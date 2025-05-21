Geneva, May 20 (PTI) Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for virtually joining the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly that adopted the Pandemic Agreement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) member states on Tuesday unanimously adopted the world's first Pandemic Agreement in a move to bolster global collaboration and ensure a stronger and more equitable response to future pandemics.

“Namaste, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for joining us virtually at a historic #WHA78 when the #PandemicAccord was adopted. We are grateful for #India's commitment and support to @WHO,” Tedros posted on X.

In his video message during Tuesday's session, Modi said that the future of a healthy world depends on inclusion, integrated vision and collaboration.

He asserted that India's approach offers replicable, scalable and sustainable models to meet health challenges of the Global South and also highlighted how this year's theme of 'One World for Health' aligns with India's vision for global health.

