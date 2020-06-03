World News | WHO Says Global Coronavirus Tally Nears 6.2 Million

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], June 3 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that 6,194,533 people have been infected with the new coronavirus globally.

As many as 113,198 numbers of cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Further 4,242 virus-related deaths were reported during the same period, according to the WHO tally.

The United States continues to lead the world with the most number of overall coronavirus cases, with 2.9 million people contracting the infection and more than 163,000 dying from it.

Europe has the world's highest death toll of more than 182,000, with 2.1 million cases confirmed. Africa brings up the rear with 108,121 cases and 2,700 virus-related deaths.

The global health body declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

