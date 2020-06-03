Pennsylvania Primary Elections 2020: Polling Underway in Philadelphia Amid COVID-19 Outbreak And Tensions Over George Floyd's Death, Here Are Guidelines For Voters

Pennsylvania Primary Elections 2020 | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: phila.gov)

Philadelphia, June 2: Primary elections are underway in Pennsylvania state's Philadelphia city amid the coronavirus outbreak and curfew that has been imposed in the wake of widespread protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody. However, the curfew in Philadelphia will begin at 8:30 pm on June 2 so that people can to polling stations and cast votes for the primary elections. Scroll down to check guidelines for voters. George Floyd Death: Why US is Raging in Protests by African-Americans And Other Key Details.

The curfew will remain till 6 am on Wednesday, June 3. Polls opened at 7 am in Philadelphia and will continue till 8 pm. People are allowed to travel to and from polling stations till 8:30 pm. Though polling stations are open, authorities have urged people to vote-by-mail. A new state law allows any voter to vote-by-mail. For those who haven't yet submitted their mail-in and absentee ballots, county elections offices are accepting them at polling stations. George Floyd's Killing: USA Administration Announces Curfews in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta, Protests Continues.

Guidelines For Philadelphia Voters in Pennsylvania Primary Elections 2020:

Before you leave your house:

Check your voter registration status.

Confirm that you are able to vote in the Pennsylvania Primary Election.

Find your polling place.

Due to social distancing guidelines, your polling place may be different this election.

Make sure you double-check where your polling place is this year, even if you’ve gone to the same polling place for years.

Bring a mask or face covering.

Masks will be strongly encouraged and voters who don’t have a mask will be provided with one.

To help ensure social distancing guidelines, make a plan to get to the polls safely.

If you need to take public transportation, consider riding during non-peak hours, if possible.

You can also look into options like Indego, the City’s bike-share program.

At the Polls:

While at the polling place, please follow social distancing guidelines.

Make sure you stay six feet away from everyone at all times.

Please wear a face covering or mask as well.

Hand sanitizer will be available and every voter will be provided a plastic glove to prevent shared transmission by the pens and the touch screens.

Several polling stations have been consolidated across Pennsylvania as there is a shortage of poll workers due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Voters can verify their polling place using the state’s tool here, or by visiting their county's elections website. Voters are asked to wear a face mask and cover their nose and mouth. They have been urged to maintain social distancing and bring their own blue or black ink pen.