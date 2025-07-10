Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised an alarm over the rapid spread of infectious diseases among Afghan migrants deported from countries, citing unsanitary conditions and the urgent need for expanded medical support, Khaama Press reported.

On-the-ground assessments conducted at major border crossings--especially Islam Qala in Herat Province--reveal that upper respiratory infections are the most commonly reported health issue, followed closely by diarrhea and dehydration. Children and elderly returnees are particularly vulnerable. WHO also flagged suspected cases of scabies and COVID-19 among the returnee population, according to Khaama Press.

In response, WHO has launched emergency health interventions in coordination with local health authorities. These include health screenings and mass vaccination campaigns at key entry points such as Islam Qala and Spin Boldak, aiming to prevent further outbreaks and ensure timely medical care for those in need.

At the Islam Qala crossing alone, "Over 8,700 children received oral polio vaccines, and more than 8,300 individuals received injectable polio vaccines," WHO confirmed. Thousands of returnee children have also been vaccinated against measles in high-risk areas along the border, Khaama Press reported.

WHO mobile health teams have been stationed at major reception centers and zero-point border zones, where they are conducting daily medical checks. Nearly 29,000 returnees have been screened or vaccinated so far at Islam Qala, Spin Boldak, and Torkham border points, Khaama Press stated.

"More than 840 individuals showing symptoms of infectious disease" were identified in just a short monitoring period and were "provided with immediate medical care," WHO said. The organization stressed the importance of scaling up medical resources and personnel to cope with the rising number of patients and health challenges, according to Khaama Press.

With deportation numbers on the rise, WHO has urged for increased funding and a coordinated international response. "Expanded funding and coordinated efforts are urgently needed to prevent large-scale disease outbreaks and provide adequate care for returnees in crisis," the agency warned, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

