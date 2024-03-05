Dubai [UAE], March 5 (ANI/WAM): Those attending the Xposure International Photography Festival (Xposure) this year have witnessed a considerable addition to the scope of the global event with the introduction of the Xposure International Film Awards. This expansion seeks to diversify Xposure's celebration of the mediums of visual storytelling other than photography, complementing the acclaim of the 7-day event as the largest photography festival in the world.

The ceremony, held as part of the 8th edition of the festival, saw the introduction of four new sub-categories for the inaugural film awards, namely, Short Film and Moving Image, Best Documentary, Cinematic Arts, and Animation. These categories received a collective 567 submissions, showcasing the diverse visions and exceptional skills of filmmakers worldwide.

The awards were presented by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and HE Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, where each category saw its nominees recognised, followed by the announcement of the well-deserved winners and runners-up.

In the Short Film and Moving Image category, Lida Fazli from Iran emerged victorious with her film "This Side, Other Side," captivating the audience with its storytelling prowess. Ali Muhammad from Iraq was recognised as the runner-up for his impactful film titled "The Marshes of Iraq."

The Animation category, a showcase of creativity and innovation, saw Jorge Morais from Spain claim the top prize for his film "In Half." Jarle Styve from Norway impressed the judges with his work "The Bitter Desert," earning him the runner-up position.

The coveted title in the Cinematic Arts category went to Jaan Albalushi from Bahrain for his exceptional film "Zaarab," Masoud Ahmadi from Iran received the runner-up honour for his touching film "Migrants," demonstrating the power of visual storytelling to evoke emotions.

Finally, the Best Documentary category, highlighting impactful storytelling, awarded Adrian Dmoch from Poland for his captivating film "KrakoRun," which offered a unique perspective on the human condition, and Amara Nwuneli from Nigeria was recognised as the runner-up with her compelling work "The Heat of Change."

The awards ceremony concluded with the organisers expressing their sincere thanks to all who participated and contributed to its success. They highlighted their excitement for upcoming editions, stressing that they eagerly anticipate the filmmakers' and photographers' future projects in both mediums, and hope their compelling stories and images will continue to inspire and enrich lives around the globe. (ANI/WAM)

