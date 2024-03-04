Paris, March 4: French lawmakers approved a bill that will enshrine a woman's right to an abortion in the French Constitution during a historic joint session of parliament in at the Palace of Versailles on Monday. The bill was approved in an overwhelming 780-72 vote, and nearly the entire joint session stood in a long standing ovation. Abortion Rights in France: French Senate Passes Proposal With 267 Votes in Favour of Enshrining Right to Abortion in Constitution.

There were jubilant scenes of celebrations all over France as women's rights activists hailed the measure promised by President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in court rulings in the United States. France: Over 700 Airbus Atlantic Staff Sick After Christmas Dinner, Cause of Mass Food Poisoning Still Unclear.

Both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, have already adopted a bill to amend Article 34 of the French Constitution to specify a woman's right to an abortion is guaranteed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)