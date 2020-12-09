Manistique (US), Dec 9 (AP) A Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers were looking on Wednesday for the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said.

The plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said in a statement.

Also Read | UK: 2 Workers Show Allergic Reactions After Receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine, MHRA Issues Warning.

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren't immediately known, the statement said.

Emergency responders were at the crash scene. The statement didn't specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reported it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line. (AP)

Also Read | Joe Biden Unveils Three-Part Plan to Combat COVID-19 During His First 100 Days in Office: ‘Masks, Vaccines and Reopening Schools.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)