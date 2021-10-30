Islamabad [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): A woman who embraced Islam recently was forcibly handed over to her non-Muslim relatives against her will in Mirpur Khas in the Sindh province, Pak vernacular media reported.

According to the Pak vernacular media, Ulema Action Committee has condemned the act and criticised those who forced Fatima to go back to her Hindu family.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

She had embraced Islam on her own free will four days ago in Madrasat-ul-Arabia-Madinat-ul-Uloom Mirpur Khas and she was named Fatima, Ummat reported.

Some people in her locality, Peer Moosa Jan Sirhindi and Haji Baqa Pilli, both forced her to go back to her family against her will.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

Meanwhile, Ulema Action Committee has decided to take legal action against those involved in forcing Fatima to return to Hinduism, Ummat further reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)