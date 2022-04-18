New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, the ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski on Monday said that the world stands united against Moscow, which is killing innocent Ukrainian civilians in the guise of the war.

On the 54th day of Ukraine-Russia war, the Ukraine embassy in New Delhi organized a picture exhibition to show Russia's "barbaric" acts in Ukraine. Burakowski, who was visiting the exhibition, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that Russia's only aim is to cause maximum destruction in Ukraine and the whole world stands united against this aggression.

Also Read | Indian Parliamentary Delegation Led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Visit Vietnam, Cambodia from April 19 to 25.

"We can see that Russia's goal is that they want to kill as many civilians as possible, to destroy as many buildings as possible, and to spread fear, terror, death and lies. The whole world is threatened by Russian aggression," he said.

"We, together with our allies, NATO and European Union, are united against Russia and trying to stop Russia by imposing sanctions," he added expressing hope that the European Union will impose more sanctions against Russia.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His ‘Speedy Work’ Will Frighten Imran Khan.

Speaking on Poland's contribution to helping Ukraine, the envoy said that Poland stands with Ukraine against Russia's barbaric aggression and has been helping Ukraine in all possible ways.

"Poland was the first country to help Ukraine. Around 3 million refugees from Ukraine came to Poland. We provide them with shelter, Polish families take them home. We are also providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid," he stated.

Meanwhile, Vikas Javle, an eyewitness to the war said that the situation in Ukraine is far worse than the pictures in the exhibition could represent.

Javle, who belongs to Maharashtra, had been working in Sumy city of Ukraine for 11 years and was evacuated from the war-torn country on March 11 under the Indian government's Operation Ganga.

Speaking on the situation in Ukraine, Javle said, "The situation was very scary. It was unexpected as nobody could think that in the 21st century, such a war could happen. We could regularly hear the sounds of bombardment. There was no electricity and water."

"Sumy is located on the eastern side of Ukraine. So we were one of the last batches of people to be evacuated by the Indian government. While we were waiting for the government to evacuate us, we were panicked, however, the Ukrainian people really helped us," he added.

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)