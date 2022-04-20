Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], April 20 (ANI): Oleg Avdeev, Russia's Consulate General to South India, said that the world is undergoing a great transformation, adding that a unilateral world order will cease to exist.

"The world is undergoing a great transformation. They are transformational changes underway. After the Ukraine situation settles down the world will see an entirely new place," he said.

The official was speaking at the 75th anniversary of Russian-Indian diplomatic relations observed by the Consulate General of the Russian Federation, South India.

He also added that there are different opinions of different parties on the Russia and Ukraine conflict. "This is a unilateral world which has been in the last 30 years and it will seize to be in a very short time," he added.

Notably, India has remained a reliable strategic partner of Russia traditionally and remembers the help Moscow extended to India in its toughest times in the past.

The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. Indo-Russian ties enjoy enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationships including political, security, defence, trade and economy, science and technology, and culture.

Russians and Indians, both value and share values like friendship and loyalty, and this is something that unites the people of the two countries and especially the members of their permanent bureaucracies in ways that outside observers rarely ever realize.The particularly privileged strategic partnership between the two countries has become stronger and more diversified over a period of time. In the field of defence, India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia.

India-Russia military-technical cooperation has evolved from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems. BrahMos Missile System as well as the licensed production in India of SU-30 aircraft and T-90 tanks are examples of such flagship cooperation.

Both sides cooperate in the peaceful uses of outer space, including satellite launches, navigation systems, remote sensing and other societal applications of outer space. It is worth mentioning that Indian astronauts, who will fly into space in 2023 aboard an Indian spacecraft, have received basic training in Russia - another enduring symbol of India-Russia friendship. (ANI)

