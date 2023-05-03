Dubai [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): The greatest stars of international jiu-jitsu are returning to the sport's most coveted hub on the planet, the capital of jiu-jitsu, Abu Dhabi.

The final leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2022-2023 (ADGS - Abu Dhabi) will take place from May 5-7 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The championship boasts impressive prizes totalling USD1,525,000 for the first-place holders of the season. The ADGS will make its final stop of the season in the UAE capital after visiting Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Sydney, and London.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP) are jointly organising the event, which is open to players from various clubs and academies worldwide.

The championship will have kids and youth categories taking to mats on the first day, masters on the second day, and professionals on the third day.

The event has received an overwhelming response, with increased registration for participation over the three-day period.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, "Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is one of the most prominent jiu-jitsu championships in the world, and it is one of the few tournaments whose rounds are held in significant country capitals and cities."

"The championship returns in its current round to the UAE capital, which will further cement Abu Dhabi's position as the world's destination for champions from around the world," Al Dhaheri added.

According to Al Dhaheri, UAE players have experienced notable success in recent years, including their remarkable achievement of winning the Asian Championship title for three consecutive years. He noted that the players' participation and experience in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tours had highly contributed to sharpening their skills and honing their performance at major international events.

"Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is considered one of the most important events in the annual AJP calendar because it awards 3000 points to the first-place winners, which would help them qualify to win the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards," said Tariq Al-Bahri, Director-General of the AJP.

"These tours serve as a platform that brings various athletes from all over the world together to engage in intense competitions and share experiences. Jiu-Jitsu is a sport that brings people together and shortens distances, and Abu Dhabi continues to play a significant role in providing a perfect venue for global athletes to engage with each other, develop and promote this sport, aligning with its reputation as the world's Jiu-Jitsu capital," he added.

Elsewhere, Tacio Carneiro, a black belt from the Vision BJJ academy who competes in the under-120 kg professional category, said, "I always make sure to attend all of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour events, and I organize my schedule in a way that ensures I never miss them. My goal is to achieve the highest possible ranking points in Abu Dhabi."

Among the most popular athletes, Lucas Protasio and Julia Alves, leaders of the 2021-2022 ranking, have already secured their spots at the event. Aiming to repeat their feat in the 2022-2023 season, they will have to overcome other heavy hitters who have their eyes on the prize, such as Yuri Hendrex, Zayed Alkatheeri, Alexa Yanes, Rose el Sharouni, Catriel Oliveira, Uanderson Ferreira, Thiago Macedo, Hiago George, Ingridd Alves, Leonardo Mario, Renato Cardoso, and Yatan Bueno. (ANI/WAM)

