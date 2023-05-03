Mumbai, May 03: An enormous elephant that opened a fence and fled, violently gored to death a safari ranger. At the time, it was reported that elephant handler Kabelo Mashao was patrolling the Inverdoorn Private Nature Reserve park in South Africa.

According to reports, the 36-year-old saw an elephant use its trunk to free a gate catch and escape while on patrol. Elephant Turns Violent After Being Hounded by Locals, Kills Forest Official on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh Border; Watch Video.

Mashao, a father of two, reportedly urged the passengers in the jeep to remain still as he approached the enormous beast. He was trying to bring the elephant back to its pen when it reportedly became startled because he knew it well.

According to reports, the elephant charged Mashao, trampled him to the ground, and spat at him several times with its enormous tusks.

The latter was ‘unrecognisable’ after the vicious attack, according to a park employee, and died in the frenzied attack after being gored ‘several times’.

It is typically a very friendly elephant, according to a park employee, and Kabelo walked over to attempt to coax it back inside the open gate because he was familiar with it, the park employee further added.

The park assert that it simply trumpeted, charged at him, repeatedly stamped on him, and repeatedly pierced him with its tusks, instantly killing him and rendering him unrecognisable.

We simply don't know what went wrong, but it was all over and done with very quickly. His colleague was powerless to do anything and is in a horrible state as a result of what he witnessed, it said. Elephant Attack: Angry Female Elephant Kills Mahout in Madhya Pradesh for Not Feeding Banana.

The news had to be delivered to Kabelo's wife of three years by managers at the opulent Big Five game reserve, where a lodge for two cost between £250 and £550 per night.

