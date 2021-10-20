New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday met Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

She is on a three-day visit to India and will meet industry captains.

Also Read | Gender Equality and Educational Opportunities Need To Be Addressed if Africa Is To Join the Global Physics Agenda To Tackle Issues Such As Climate Change.

Okonjo-Iweala will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit.

India is set to hold crucial talks on vaccine patent waiver and global trade issues with WTO DG.

Also Read | Taliban Beheaded Mahjabin Hakimi, A Member of Afghan Junior Women’s National Volleyball Team: Report.

The WTO DG's visit to India is significant as it comes a little over a month ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO which will take place from November 30 till December 3.

Okonjo-Iweala took office on March 1, 2021, and became the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director-General. Her term will expire on August 31, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)