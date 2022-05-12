Beijing [China], May 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on his election as president of the Republic of the Philippines.

"China and the Philippines are neighbours facing each other across the sea and partners through thick and thin," Xi said, according to Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

On May 10, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son of former President Ferdinand Marcos won a landslide presidential election.

According to Xi, bilateral relations have been consolidated and enhanced, bringing benefits to the people of both countries and contributing to regional peace and stability.

He stressed that both China and the Philippines are at a critical stage of development and their relations face important opportunities and enjoy broad prospects.

US President Joe Biden also congratulated Marcos Jr in a phone call on Thursday, underscoring that he looks forward to working with the president-elect to continue strengthening ties with the Philippines. (ANI)]

