Beijing [China], October 15 (ANI): In a rare display of political dissent in China ahead of a key National Congress meeting, a banner was installed against the Chinese Premier, Xi Jinping at the Sitong Bridge of Haidian District in Beijing.

As the draconian rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in mainland China continues to wreak havoc, the unfurling of the banner went viral on social media that highlights the call for "reforms", "dignity", and "liberty" and denounced the need for a "cultural revolution", the Hong Kong Post reported.

The slogan also demands an end to the "slavery" that has perhaps become equivalent to being a Chinese citizen.

However, the individual involved in this protest was later arrested and put under custody.

Highly upset with the protests, the Chinese authority and propaganda machinery dismissed this act of protest as a rogue incident of madness, the Hong Kong Post reported.

The protests is a big blow to Xi, who is expecting to extend his rule for at least another five years.

It is quite important to Xi that he is seen as the most accepted Chinese leader now more than ever when he intends to get a third term as the premier. It is not helping his case that there are news of public protests coming from various corners of the country. There is clearly an unrest brewing in China and it is the premier's excessive aggressiveness that is the root cause of the unrest, the publication reported.

The protest comes as frustration and discontent are already brewing within the Chinese population against numerous issues including the paranoia displayed by the officials in implementing the "Zero Covid Policy" and restrictions.

There is clearly unrest brewing in China and it is the premier's excessive aggressiveness is considered to be the root cause of the unrest.

Following the incident, the Chinese social media site Weibo got flooded with numerous posts in support of the protest, however, the Chinese authorities banned a lot of keywords connected to the incident soon after including "bridge", "brave" and "warrior," according to the Hong Kong Post.

Dozens of people have also been reported to protest in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen after a snap lockdown was announced on account of rising COVID cases. Unemployment has skyrocketed in the country and is as high as 20 per cent with about 15 million youngsters with no jobs in China.

Ahead of the 20th party congress, Furthermore, there has been news of political purging where the detractors of the Chinese premier Xi Jinping are being put in jail or given suspended death sentences being given ahead of the 20th National Party Congress.

Recently, Sun Lijun, a former Chinese deputy policing minister has been jailed for life on charges of corruption and stock market manipulation. His death sentence was commuted ahead of a Communist Party conference. In another instance, the same sentence was also granted to the former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua, for accepting bribes and bending the law for personal gain, Hong Kong Post reported. (ANI)

