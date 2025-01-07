Beijing [China], January 7 (ANI): The death toll from a devastating earthquake that struck Dingri County in Xigaze City, located in the Xizang Autonomous Region left at least 53 people dead, 62 injured and caused extensive damage, including the collapse of numerous buildings, Taipei Times reported, citing state media.

Earlier, citing regional disaster relief authorities, Xinhua reported 32 fatalities and 38 injuries.

"Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured as of Tuesday noon, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region at 9:05 am Tuesday," Xinhua news agency said.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at 28.5°N latitude and 87.45°E longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

In response, the Chinese military deployed a drone to assess the situation at the epicentre, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command announced.

The theater command's air force immediately activated a disaster relief emergency plan, it said, adding that a team of transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces is on standby to assist with disaster relief, Xinhua reported.

House collapses were also reported in Tonglai Village, located in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, also known as Shigatse, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported a series of aftershocks in Xizang, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region, on Tuesday. The earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Xizang at 6:35 AM (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Xizang region reported seven aftershocks, with the first aftershock of magnitude 4.7 at 07:02 am IST and the last aftershock of magnitude 4.3 at 09:11 am IST.

In between, the region suffered aftershocks of magnitude 4.5 at 08:49 IST; magnitude 4.8 at 07:44 am IST; magnitude 4.9 at 07:29 am IST; magnitude 5.0 at 07:13 am IST; and magnitude 4.9 at 07:07 am IST.

The tremors were also felt in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and Bihar's Sheohar district, authorities said.

The earthquakes along the Nepal-China border also forced residents to evacuate their homes and move to open spaces. No casualties were reported in these areas so far.

Taipei Times quoted Nepali Home Minister spokesman Rishi Ram Tiwari as saying that no damage or deaths had been reported so far and security forces had been deployed. (ANI)

