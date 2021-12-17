New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): After the Covovax vaccine got WHO's approval for emergency use, Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on Friday said that this is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19.

"This is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Covovax is now W.H.O. approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration, @Novavax, @WHO, @GaviSeth, @Gavi, @gatesfoundation," he tweeted.

The WHO said it had approved the Covovax coronavirus vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under license from US company Novavax, for emergency use.

"Today, the World Health Organization issued and emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries," the global health body said in a statement.

WHO approval is a prerequisite for being on the COVAX drug list, as well as for international procurement. (ANI)

