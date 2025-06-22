Bogota [Colombia], June 22 (ANI): On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasised the transformative power of Yoga in fostering a violence-free, stress-free society, underscoring its global impact and its role in promoting mental and physical well-being.

Speaking at an event in Colombia's Bogota on Saturday, the spiritual leader who serves as the chairperson of the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) encouraged the yoga teachers in Colombia to continue their efforts in bringing happiness and wellness to the local population, emphasising that the practice extends beyond physical exercise to encompass mental flexibility and strength.

The Spiritual Leader addressed the misconception that Yoga is merely a physical activity, advocating for a deeper understanding of its mental benefits.

"I would encourage all the yoga teachers of Colombia to continue your mission of bringing happiness and wellness to the people of Colombia... Our job is not over; it has just begun. We all have to work towards a violence-free, stress-free society, and Yoga is the way... We must not mistake Yoga for just physical exercise. It is the state of our mind. A flexible mind is necessary... Even if your body is not flexible, never mind; at least the mind should not be stiff and rigid. Usually, strength is mistaken for stiffness and aggression, and softness is mistaken for weakness, but no, Yoga makes you supple, soft, and strong," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar noted.

He reflected on the journey of International Yoga Day, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. As the chair of the committee tasked with creating a unified yoga protocol, he noted the challenge of harmonising diverse yoga practices from around the world.

"When the United Nations General Assembly declared International Yoga Day, we had to prepare a yoga protocol because there are so many different schools and so many different types of practices in Yoga itself, and we brought everyone to agree to bring a consensus to make a simple format that everyone could follow. I was the chair of that committee, and today I'm glad that nearly one-third of the world's population is following Yoga and yoga protocol," the spiritual leader stated.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". This theme echoes the vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, hailing Yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising Yoga.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Today, it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. (ANI)

