London, Jun 21 (PTI) In a virtual first, a simultaneous Yoga and meditation session was organised across all parts of the United Kingdom to mark International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 on Monday.

The Indian High Commission in London said it also made arrangements to display informative Yoga videos on digital screens at iconic locations across the UK, including Leicester Square Screen and Birmingham Central and Edinburgh Southern Gateway, to celebrate the seventh IDY.

“For the first time, we are doing Yoga with simultaneous participation across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in a session of meditation and select asanas,” said Gaitri Issar Kumar, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, in her message.

“This year the theme is Yoga for Wellbeing. As Prime Minister Modi said in the United Nations, Yoga is not just about exercise, it's a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, with the world and with nature… [and] health insurance with zero budget,” she said.

The virtual event was also addressed by Art of Living founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who focused on the many benefits of Yoga given the global pandemic.

“This is a very tough time the world is passing through; there is anxiety, there is fear, there is uncertainty. A lot of people are getting affected by the pain and suffering that others are going through, not just themselves. In this situation, Yoga can be of immense benefit to us,” he said.

Some of the other events, mostly virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, included an International Webinar on Yoga organised by the Nehru Centre in London – the cultural wing of the High Commission of India.

The centre has organised a series of Yoga and meditation related events to run during the course of the week.

