Kyiv [Ukraine], February 27 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (local time) spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that in a conversation with Guterres, he had called for depriving Russia of the right to vote in the UN Security Council and for recognizing Moscow's actions in Ukraine as "genocide."

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin's Invasion of Ukraine Not Going As per Plan Due to Kremlin's 'Overconfidence'.

"To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, to qualify Russia's actions & statements as genocide of Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with the #UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Guterres also said, "I spoke today with @ZelenskyyUa and conveyed the determination of the @UN to enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians are now paramount." (ANI)

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Speaks to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Political Support at UNSC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)