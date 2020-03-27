You Can Now Use Amazon Alexa to Check COVID-19 Risk Level

California [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): Amazon announced that it is making its digital voice assistant Alexa even more helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic for risk analysis using voice commands.As the official blog notes, you can ask, "Alexa, what do I do if I think I have COVID-19?", or "Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?".Alexa will ask a series of questions to help you identify risk level and symptoms. The feature uses Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance in the US and Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare guidance in Japan.Alexa can also sing a song for 20 seconds when you scrub your hands. This feature is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, the UK and the US. (ANI)

