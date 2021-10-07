Along with announcing the Portugal schedule wrap for his upcoming film Yudhra, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an uber-cool video of his workout routine in Portugal. Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant shared a video in which he can be seen jumping out of his bed and walking to the beach in style, for a morning workout. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan First Poster Out! Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav To Star in Zoya Akhtar’s Upcoming Production!

In the video, the actor gives us a good hard look at his 6 pack abs as he practices kicking and punching. The caption read, "Daddy's home. #PortugalWrap #Yudhra." Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is touted as a romantic-action thriller and also features Malavika Mohanan. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022. Yudhra: This BTS Picture From The Sets Of Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Will Make You Feel More Excited for It’s Release.

Check Out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors. Siddhant will also be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in their upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the film is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

