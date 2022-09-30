New Delhi, Sep 30: Cricket World Cup winners athletes Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina encouraged Delhiites to sign up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and make the capital city proud. A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every three minutes in India and therefore Yuvraj Singh's NPO YouWeCan will be raising funds through the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to fight breast cancer.Shehzad Azam Rana, Pakistan’s 36-Year-Old First-Class Cricketer, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and PUMA athlete Suresh Raina praised the spirit of Delhi, "A city whose heart is in its every step -- Delhi! Proud to celebrate the spirit of #RangDeDilli as #VedantaDHM2022 comes back to the streets. Register now!" The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Event Ambassador Haile Gebrselassie also encouraged the citizens to step out of their homes for an exciting run. "I will run as long as I live. Running is my life, and I am proud yet excited to be the Event Ambassador for the most prestigious half marathon, #VedantaDHM22! See you in less than a month! Register now."

Registration for all physical race categories - Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (5km), Senior Citizens' Run (3km) and the Champions with Disability Run (3km) - will stay open until 11:59 PM on October 4, 2022, or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier. Participants can register at vedantadelhihalfmarathon@procam.in.

To encourage women's participation, there are a limited number of running places reserved for those applicants who are unable to submit a timing certificate or do not fall within the timings mentioned on the event website. Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Virtual Run: Participants from anywhere in the world will be able to experience the magic of the Delhi Half Marathon and run as one with the event via the exclusive Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon app. The virtual race categories are Half Marathon, Open 10K and the Great Delhi Run (5 km).

