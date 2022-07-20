Maruti Suzuki has officially unveiled the Grand Vitara SUV today in India. The bookings for the vehicle have been open since last week. Interested customers can book their SUV via Nexa dealerships by paying an initial amount of Rs 11,000. The SUV is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was introduced recently. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara To Be Unveiled Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The new Grand Vitara gets an aggressive grille at the front, all-LED lights, a strong bumper with a diffuser, 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels, rear LED split lamps and a LED bar connecting the tail lamps. It will be offered in two variants - Progressive Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid. The former gets a rich chrome finish on the front grille, whereas the latter comes with a dark chrome finish.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

Introducing the Grand Vitara, a game changer you've all been waiting for. Experience Grand Vitara in NEXAVerse. Visit - https://t.co/IcEHaI3Xxd Disclaimers: 1. Creative Visualization 2. Black glass on the vehicle is due to lighting effect 3. Features are variant specific pic.twitter.com/8wOtosvuWe — Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) July 20, 2022

Under the bonnet, the new Grand Vitara offers two engine options - a 1.5-litre Progressive Smart Hybrid engine, which generates 100 PS and 135 Nm. The mild hybrid engine is mated with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, and a 1.5-litre Intelligent Electric hybrid, which produces 115 PS of power. The strong hybrid engine is paired with only an e-CVT automatic transmission and is claimed to offer the best-in-class fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

On the inside, the Grand Vitara SUV comes loaded with features such as a panoramic sunroof, all-new full digital instrument cluster, driver and co-driver ventilated seats, coloured head-up display, a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Car play & Android auto. For safety, the SUV sports 6 airbags, ESP with hill hold, rear disc brake, hill descent control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Magnite.

