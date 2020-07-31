In the times of the coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty also affects financial markets. Many people are wondering what to do with the sums set aside and how to change the structure of their savings portfolio in order not to lose it. Is this a good time to invest? And if so, what should you invest in to be able to enjoy the profits? How to invest wisely? Our questions and concerns are answered by Filip Belov, CEO of Antis Capital platform. He shares his knowledge and experience with our readers.

Practically from scratch, you have managed to create the Antis Capital platform, a popular investment platform. You are only 33 years old. What is the secret of your success?

Well, I think that the success of Antis Capital was mainly due to three factors: a bit of luck, hard work and the cooperation with a fantastic team, because I won't pretend I've come to everything by myself. I needed luck to hit the right market moment with my initiative - but I started to take an interest in the topic of cryptocurrency very early on, when friends were still thinking that I am crazy and that was just a dream. With time I started to implement my own business solutions. However, building the platform was a work that required a full commitment, I spent many sleepless nights thinking about algorithms, analyzing market trends... I was surely helped by the knowledge from the university - I studied computer science at the Institute of Technology in Beijing. First of all, however, I managed to gather a team of IT specialists and stock market analysts. We tested our solutions together in all possible situations, considering increases and decreases.

The time of the coronavirus pandemic is a time of great financial uncertainty for many of our readers. Some of them have lost their jobs, others have invested in assets that have rapidly lost their value, and still others are helplessly watching inflation " eating up" their savings. What would you advise them? Is the current time good for investments?

From my perspective, crises are the best time to invest.<laughing> It's a time of huge reshuffles on the markets, the moment when you can buy individual assets, for example shares or crypted assets cheaply, waiting for increases. Of course, this involves risk, we must be aware of this and build our strategy carefully, gaining knowledge of how to invest and carefully selecting the right assets. Many people think: can I afford to invest? I'm not a millionaire, I turn this question around: can you afford not to invest? Currently, the interest rate on bank deposits is very low, as you rightly pointed out - often not even compensating for inflation. For this reason, it is worth considering investing at least a part of your savings in more risky assets, which may give you a higher rate of return. Personally, I think that the market sectors worthy of attention are crypted and real estate, and above all, real estate in Dubai. These are the ones that we are betting on, apart from trading, of course, on the platform.

Do you have any advice for beginner investors? How to invest wisely and safely?

Of course, let's start with when it's worth investing at all. If we're talking about someone who's in debt, has lost his job... ...these people really often ask me what they could invest in. I advise against any kind of investment, I say that you should first repay your loans, only then invest your surpluses, money that you won't need urgently. I always urge you to deepen your knowledge about investing, to read about specific instruments or types of transactions you want to choose. We can do several things to minimize the risk of loss. First of all, diversify your investment - it is worth dividing the whole amount you want to invest. For example, a part for derivatives with the Antis Capital platform, for a part of the money we buy Bitcoins, and a part we can leave on deposit,

"for the bad times." Also, the bot we created is a mechanism to reduce risk.

All right, Antis Bot. It's quite a revolutionary solution that completely changes the approach to investing. Tell me more about what Antis Bot is.

Antis Bot is a solution that we have offered our clients and I am really proud of it. It is a special IT code that I developed in cooperation with the best IT specialists and traders. It is a fully automated bot, which is an artificial intelligence mechanism that analyses our market strategy, transactions and market situation. Currently we use it mainly on the Binance platform. What does this give you in practice? Antis Bot allows to minimize the risk of loss even by 97%. We constantly monitor the bot's operations and introduce updates to be ready for all market situations, including a sudden collapse.

Sounds intriguing. But I wonder if it's really not risky? How can our readers be sure that the investment will pay off?

Of course, no one can guarantee that you will make a high return on investing in shares, crypto or derivatives. If someone promises such things, we are most likely dealing with fraud. However, our solutions allow us to protect ourselves against a possible loss. We have introduced the Stop Loss option - stop the loss. Depending on which solution is chosen, you can automatically sell positions when their value reaches the assumed level, or at a certain loss. In this way, even if we fail to make a profit, we will leave the investment with only a small loss and protect ourselves against a market collapse.

That explained a lot to me. Thank you for the conversation and valuable advice.

Thank you, too.