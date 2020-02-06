Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Launching Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of All-New Vitara Brezza Launch Event

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (Photo Credits: Maruti)

After unveiling Futuro-e concept on day 1 at Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki India will be launching the all-new Vitara Brezza on the second day of the motor show. The long awaited Vitara Brezza Petrol will be launched today in India at the 15th edition of the Delhi Auto Expo. Ahead of its official launch, the facelifted version of Maruti Vitara Brezza has been revealed. The all-new Maruti Vitara Brezza will get subtle design updates along with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 LIVE Updates: All-New Maruti Vitara Brezza, New Hyundai Creta To Be Launched Today.

The launch event will be streamed online via Maruti's official social media handles. The carmaker will also be live streaming the launch on its official YouTube channel. The event is scheduled for 12 pm IST onwards. You can watch live telecast here.

On the design front, the compact-SUV will sport new chrome grille, new LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, glossy black ORVMs, new alloys, revamped rear bumper, and much more. The company will continue to offer dual-tone paintjob scheme on the Vitara Brezza facelift.

On the inside, the SUV will be equipped with all-new upholstery with new infotainment system, sunroof, cruise control and other convenience features.

Mechanically, there will be a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will be lifted from Ciaz and Ertiga. The petrol mill will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. When launched, the all-new Vitara Brezza SUV will take on the rivals like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300.