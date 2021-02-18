Recently, Bityard, the world’s leading crypto derivative exchange, has teamed up with Paxful, a global peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace, to provide convenient payment methods for Bityard users to buy Bitcoin with over 150 types of fiat currency, which lets global investors make deposits on Bityard by using local fiat money.

Furthermore, Paxful also offers Bityard users with multiple ways to purchase cryptocurrency such as bank transfers, domestic wires, online wallets, gif cards and more. At the same time, the list of supported fiat money for Bityard users to buy crypto assets includes Russian Ruble (RUB), Vietnamese Dong (VND), Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), Nigerian Naira (NGN), Colombian Peso (COP), British Pound (GBP), Mexican Peso (MXN), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Euro (EUR), and Argentine Peso (ARS).

“The partnership between Bityard and Paxful is extremely important for Bityard in order to provide its users with more convenient accesses to trade crypto assets, “said Michael Hung, co-founder at Bityard. “The bull market has attracted a lot of new people to invest in digital currencies as retail traders, and there are many novices among these traders. For the novices, buying cryptocurrencies with local fiat money is one initial step to start crypto investment. We at Bityard hope, through the partnership with Paxful, that we can help beginners from all over the world to start investing in crypto assets more easily.”

In 2020, Paypal started to offer its users with cryptocurrency investment services as a big sign that crypto assets are gradually becoming a part of the global financial system. Meanwhile, the rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum have shown that crypto assets have huge potential and promising values in a long run. The purpose of the partnership between Bityard and Paxful is to provide an easy and convenient access for global investors, especially for the novices, to get started on the crypto investment.

About Paxful

Paxful’s mission is to offer its users with a fair and secure platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. One of the strengths of the company is that it offers a variety of payment methods, particularly in countries that apply restrictive banking rules. In such nations, people get to use gift cards to buy crypto assets via Paxful to make deposits on Bityard. What’s more, Paxful also has branched out from operating as a Bitcoin-only platform since its launch in 2015, and have recently added support for the Tether (USDT).

Bityard, as a young and fast-growing cryptocurrency derivative exchange, focuses on providing simple and reliable trading services to all crypto beginners. After the partner ship with Paxful, Bityard will keep improving its services to bring all users a better trading experience.