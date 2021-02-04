The global crypto market has grown fast in 2020. During the year, Bitcoin price had hit its all-time high several times, and surpassed $41,000 at the beginning of the next year. At the same time, the competition between crypto trading service providers became intense. The market has now been more crowded with a large number of crypto exchanges, including mainstream exchanges like Coinbase or Binance, and newly established exchanges like Bityard. In order to survive in this fast-changing market, it is necessary for those crypto exchanges to build competitive advantages by providing advanced cryptocurrency trading services.

While the crypto market is expanding day by day, the number of investment institutions and the number of retail investors, including many crypto beginners, are both increasing. For those beginners, it is necessary to find a user-friendly trading service provider to easily start invest in crypto assets. Bityard, founded in 2019, saw the rise in the number of beginners and therefore has developed a highly-simplified and easy-to-understand trading platform for them.

Bityard has been focusing on creating a trading environment that makes it easy for anyone to trade crypto assets, and had brought multiple convenient and professional trading services to its users in 2020.

The launch of crypto CFD trading service in the bear market

The crypto market had remained bearish in the first half of 2020, and most crypto asset prices showed no much sign of rising. For investors who want to profit from the bear market, contract for difference (CFD) trading is one way. In this regard, Bityard, with the service concept of "complex contract, simple trade", offered quality crypto CFD trading services to global investors.

Furthermore, Bityard provides not only trading pairs of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum to its users, but also trading pairs of popular altcoins. So far, there are 25 types of asset trading pairs available on Bityard, and there will be more in the future.

Bityard is committed to making all types of investors, including both experts and novices, have the opportunities to profit from trading on Bityard in bear and bull markets.

Both copiers and traders can benefit from Bityard copy trade system

It is quite common for inexperienced investors to copy the strategies of trading experts in the market, and many investors try to find quality traders to copy on social media. Meanwhile, more and more exchanges with a systemized copy trading function have been founded, and Bityard is one of them.

Bityard launched its copy trade system at the end of 2020, and the system, with simplified UI design and sophisticated functions, makes it much easier for the users to find an experienced trader to copy.

Via Bityard copy trade system, when a user is copying a trader, all the trading activities will be done by the trader. The user who is copying doesn’t need to spend extra time keeping an eye on the market, opening or closing any position manually.

Bityard copy trade system also benefits those traders who get copied by letting them receive 8%-10% of the profits from successful trading as the commission, which has attracted many top traders to apply to be listed and to get copied on Bityard.

The launch of spot trading service in the bull market

In 2020, the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the entry of large investment institutions led to the bull market, which also triggered a bigger demand of crypto spot trading.

In bull market, investors can profit from spot trading and CFD trading since the prices of most assets tend to keep going up for a while. Many CFD traders will also try spot trading when market remains bullish.

Bityard, for that reason, launched its crypto spot trading service as Bitcoin price started to surge, offering its users more than 40 types of spot trading pairs.

Future development

For Bityard, building a simple and reliable trading platform for novices is one of the important company goals. In 2021, Bityard plans to bring its users with more trading services including crypto perpetual contracts, US stocks and forex trading to let different types of investors find what they want on Bityard.

About Bityard

Bityard is the world’s leading crypto exchange, providing global investors with safe, simple and fast digital currency trading services. With the service concept of “Complex Contract Simple Trade”, Bityard has developed a well-simplified, and also highly professional trading platform for its users. Bityard will keep improving its services to bring the users a better trading experience. Bityard official website: www.bityard.com