New Delhi, December 10 : German luxury auto major BMW conducted an exclusive series launch of its two luxury cars and a superbike at the Joytown festival 2022. These new launches, which include the XM, M340i xDrive and the S1000 RR, are just a part of the company’s intended slew of launches in the Indian auto market. So, we’re expecting more launches soon within this month.

BMW India, has introduced its new BMW XM performance-oriented luxury SUV with a price tag of Rs 2.60 crore and the new refreshed M340i Xdrive saloon with a performance DNA tagged at Rs 69.20 lakh, while BMW Motorrad has launched the race-oriented superbike - the S1000 RR priced at Rs 20.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India). BMW XM Luxury SUV Launched in India; Know Price, Specs, Features, Design and More Here.

Take A Look At The New Offerings From BMW India :

BMW XM Performance Luxury SUV

The BMW XM is the new flagship model in the company’s Indian line-up and is claimed to be the most powerful model ever made by BMW. The XM is the first M model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and packs in a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor, offering a combined power of 653hp and 800Nm. There’s an 8-speed automatic transmission M xDrive AWD system.

The BMW XM boasts of a highly stylized design featuring an illuminated kidney grille and vertically stacked quad-tip exhaust outlets. It comes packed with a long list of premium features including a massive 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

BMW M340i xDrive Luxury Sedan

BMW India launched the new facelift model of the M340i xDrive that comes with cosmetic and high-performance specification updates. The BMW M340i xDrive comes with many new styling features including a jazzed-up kidney front grille and LED DRLs, while on the inside, its features updates include a restyled dashboard with a curved display and a huge touchscreen infotainment system. The M340i xDrive gets a 3.0-liter engine offering 382 hp and 500 Nm and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the xDrive AWD setup. BMW M340i xDrive Launched in India Tagged at Rs 69.20 Lakh; Check Out Specs, Features, Design and Details Here.

BMW Motorrad S1000 RR Superbike

BMW Motorrad launched the refreshed model of the S1000 RR race focused sports bike in three trim levels, namely – Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport. The refreshed S1000 RR now comes with standard front winglets, while otherwise, it remains cosmetically unchanged.

The S1000 RR has also retained its 999cc inline four-cylinder motor, but is tweaked to offer 206.7 bhp. The updated BMW S1000 RR now comes with several customization features such as an adjustable pivot to cater to the rider’s height and comfort; Slide Control to allow the rider to slide the bike in a controlled way; and a new Slide Assist feature that assists the rider to slide into turns using the rear brake while aggressively accelerating. The superbike also has a handful of other features including hill hold, a pitlane limiter and a USB charging port.

Watch The S1000 RR In Action

All the three new launches from BMW India are now officially open for bookings. The BMW X7 facelift SUV was also expected to launch alongside this trio, but it is yet to happen. We are hoping to see the refreshed X7 SUV launch in the coming days.

