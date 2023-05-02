New Delhi, May 2 : BMW is always trying to reinforce its positioning in the lucrative Indian luxury car market by launching a slew of new models every year, and this year is no different.

The German luxury auto behemoth is reportedly preparing for multiple launches in India this month including the X3 M40i and the all-new M2. While the refreshed Z4 is expected to launch on our shores in the coming months. As per the latest reports, the BMW M340i Shadow Edition is also preparing to launch in a few weeks’ time. Car Launches in India in May 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to BMW M2; List of 6 Cars Coming to Our Market This Month.

BMW M340i Shadow - Differences With The Current Standard Version:

The refreshed BMW M340i launched in India in 2022, and this year, the Shadow edition is going to be introduced in the lineup to offer a sportier and unique visual appeal. The M340i Shadow is not only cosmetically enhanced, but also boasts of a few more features. The Shadow is going to be offered for sale alongside the current standard M340i. Renault Kiger 2023 Refreshed SUV Launched in India With New Features and New RXT(O) Variant; Checkout Price, Offers and All Key Details.

In terms of features, the BMW M340i Shadow will be coming with sporty dark exterior styling elements replacing most of the chrome garnishes, especially on the front grille and the headlight housings, while the brake callipers and some other elements will come painted in a contrasted bright red. The Shadow edition will get a 360-degree camera and BMW M pattern on the seatbelts among some other features, which are not available on the standard M340i.

BMW M340i Shadow - Standard Features & M-specific Mechanical Bits:

The M340i Shadow is loaded to the hilt with a long list of premium features as standard, which includes revamped front and rear bumpers to mark it apart from the stock version, a massive 14.9-inch curved touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster featuring BMW’s eighth-gen iDrive interface, 19-inch alloys, a fixed rear wing, and more.

It also gets a handful of mechanical upgrades over the regular 3 Series, including a M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust, lowered M-specific suspension and an M Sport differential to up the sporty quotient of the variant.

BMW M340i Shadow – Powertrain & Expected Price:

At the heart of the BMW M340i Shadow resides the same powertrain that drives the stock version of the luxury car, i.e. a 3.0-litre, inline-six turbocharged petrol engine empowered by a 48V mild-hybrid system to offer 374hp of max power and 500Nm of top torque. The engine gets paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission to send the generated power to all the four wheels with the 4x4 drive system. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100kph in just 4.4 seconds.

As per the reports, the BMW M340i Shadow edition could be priced at around Rs 72 lakh, that is around Rs 3 lakh dearer than the standard M340i xDrive variant.

