Social media has changed the world. The rapid and vast adoption of these technologies is changing how we find partners, how we access information from the news, how we organize to demand political change & how we make MONEY. Most of the social media platforms that survived the last decade have shifted significantly in what they offer users, by changing the way people use these platforms.

One of India’s most reported e-Commerce Entrepreneurs, Moonis Ali talks about the game of digital media in a pandemic like situation of Covid-19. He not only guides students about online entrepreneurship, but is also the founder of Animus Digital Media & Marketing. He believes that we should treat this situation as an opportunity to redefine our business & expand using the power of Internet.

The world is experiencing a drastic change in the economy and major industries have come to a standstill. Amongst all, the digital media and e-Com industries are the least affected ones owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the shift in consumer mindset, it is more likely that online entrepreneurs can make more money.

Moonis Ali says “While the whole world is busy trolling each other on social media we guys are the ones making money on it EVERY FREAKING DAY”. With his success talking in numbers, as a keynote speaker Moonis has spoken at a number of reputed stages.

He has trained thousands of students online & guided them in becoming e-Com entrepreneurs with his expertise. His journey to stardom & success after years of struggle, ups & downs, failing almost daily until he cracked the code now, he proved to be the ‘Wolf of this Digital Wallstreet’.

He added, “For companies, individuals who were planning to go digital in 5 years, are forced to go digital over night due the pandemic. In such a scenario, we all should stay positive & more focused towards our goals”.

Moonis by himself made best use of this time to record more than 100 video lessons and hosted 3 digital training’s during the lockdown which has given him a new income stream. This pandemic has given entrepreneurs a much needed bread to think about shaping their business & grow into multiple dimensions.