Fariba Rahimi: The Face of ‘Versace’ and an Entrepreneur Shining Bright With Her Intelligence and Style

Fariba Rahimi (Photo Credits: File Image)

There are so many young girls out there in the world whose eyes always glitter with big dreams in their eyes, of what they desire to achieve one day, of what they wish to become one day. And, so in their quest of achieving what they want, some of them even take the first step towards achieving their respective goals. Fariba Rahimi has been one of those girls who knew since her early days in life that she would make a career in modelling.

Born on 18 September 1979 in Iran, Fariba lived with her three siblings & parents in Iran till she got shifted alone to Turkey to start her career when she was all of 16 years of age. Later at the age of 18, she decided to move to Norway & it was here where her journey as a model commenced. So, for a good two years, Fariba worked with a native modelling agency Trondheim as a teenager model, who had already started to aim big for her career by then.

Modelling was not just the only thing that Fariba excelled at, after working for many years as a model, she decided to then dive into starting her own business & took the tough decision to quit modelling. Suddenly, from a model, we had Fariba as an entrepreneur & as a realtor. With working determinedly for her business, she even learnt many management skills & went ahead to become successful even in real estate. She stands tall as a woman entrepreneur today with already three businesses at hand.

But, as destiny would have it, at the age of 38 in 2018 when she was already established as a boss lady, she decided to re-enter the field of modelling. With her entering into the industry again, different companies hired her as their brand ambassador. Understanding that the magic in her as a model was still alive, she decided to make an advertising collection 18 video & then set it across to Versace. And, the next thing we knew was that she joined Versace in 2018 as their brand ambassador featuring in their numerous commercials.

Her passion & dedication to keep moving forward also made various international magazines & newspapers to print her pictures. Till now, this beautiful & talented fashion icon has worked with multiple companies & brands & there are many other projects as well, which are in the pipeline for her. Rahimi was recently featured in Kavyar and Superior Magazine which you can see as the links are given below.

Fariba with her journey till now proves that it is the little steps in life that one takes that makes a person reach their goals faster. Fariba has the essence of will power, confidence, intelligence, beauty & style all packed within her with a great level of elegance as well which shows the world why she is deservedly considered to be one of the top Norwegian models of 2020.

