How To Achieve The Ultimate Smile in 2020: Celebrity NYC Dentists Dr. Nicholas Toscano

Dr. Nicholas Toscano @drtoscanodds spent 13-years with the United States Navy, where he completed a General Practice Residency at the prestigious Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, “The President’s Hospital” in Bethesda, MD. During his time in the Navy, he received two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Medal. He acquired one of his Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for definitive life-saving treatment of a patient.

Dr. Toscano went on to obtain his Periodontal Certification from the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Bethesda, MD, and his M.S. degree from George Washington University. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and the International Congress of Implantologists. He has written over 30 papers published in peer-reviewed scientific journals on the subject of surgical therapy, cosmetic, and reconstruction of the mouth.

The board-certified Periodontist is also a New York Celebrity Surgeon. Dr. Toscano is currently the official dentist for roughly 20 modeling agencies in NYC including Lions, Wilhelmina, One Model Management, Marilyn, Storm, Major models, Fusion, and others. His clients include Victoria’s Secret models, Candice Swanepoel, Helena Christensen, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Andreja Pejic, Frida Aasen, Vittoria Ceretti, Real Housewives of NYC, Sonja Morgan and Countess Luann de Lesseps and many more.

We posed some questions to Dr. Nicholas Toscano on how to achieve the ultimate smile in 2020.

Q: What are some things we can do in the short term to help us get a great smile?

Dr. Nicholas Toscano: #1 is your dental hygiene. If you want to keep your great smile, you need to visit your dentist on a regular basis. Proper hygiene is a must when trying to achieve a perfect smile. Many of the problems that prevent us from having the beautiful smile we desire originate in a careless teeth cleaning routine. Brushing twice a day and flossing once a day is critical to a healthy and beautiful smile. Regular flossing will help you get rid of 40% of bacteria. Since most cavities appear between the teeth, it's essential to include flossing in our teeth cleaning routine. Cleaning your teeth is not only important in keeping your teeth white and free of cavities, it's also important to remove the bacteria from below the gum line that research studies have shown may cause heart disease, strokes, pre-term low birth weight babies, and many other diseases that can effect your overall general health.

Q: How can we deal with tooth stains?

NT: With age, the enamel on teeth becomes thinner and more transparent and the inner layer, called dentin (dentin is naturally yellow in color), looks darker. Teeth also absorb colored liquids throughout your life causing intrinsic staining of the teeth, which is hard to remove. Coffee, tea, soda, and red wine are frequent culprits, along with more tenacious tobacco stains. Extrinsic stains can be easily solved by maintaining a good hygiene regimen or getting regular teeth cleanings (every 3 months) by your dentist. On the other hand, intrinsic stains may be more difficult to manage. Intrinsic stains are cased by certain foods and drinks who manage to get into the enamel causing discoloration and become more difficult to remove. Wine, coffee, tea, soda, chocolate, or tobacco, are notorious teeth stainers that should be avoided as much as possible, especially before important events when you will be in the spotlight and you must look your best. Avoiding these foods and drinks a few days before an important event as well as using a whitening toothpaste will have a dramatic effect on the way your teeth will look.

Q: What’s the deal with teeth bleaching?

NT: It’s not a secret that many models often turn to expensive teeth whitening treatments in order to get a perfect smile. Professional teeth bleaching procedures are expensive and can reach up to $1200 per visit. Treatments such as BriteSmile and Zoom are highly popular and their advantage is instant whitening in one visit. If you’re not in a hurry, there are plenty over-the-counter bleaching kits that are only the fraction of the cost of a professional treatment and they can provide very satisfactory whitening that takes a week or two to complete.

Q: Can you talk about cosmetic veneers?

NT: Cosmetic veneers are among the most popular methods that Supermodels and Hollywood stars use in order to hide imperfections and to improve their smile. Veneers are thin layers of porcelain that cover the teeth surface, being able to solve a variety of problems from misshaped, chipped, or cracked teeth to teeth discoloration. For this procedure, the teeth are shaped by removing a thin layer of enamel to be able to place the cosmetic veneers. The veneers adhere to the teeth, becoming a part of it. Porcelain veneers are very durable, being able to last up to 10 years before needing to be replaced. As an added benefit, cosmetic veneers will be more resistant to stains.

Q: Can you tell us what a Gum Lift is?

NT: A Gum lift is a cosmetic dental surgical procedure that raises and sculpts the gum line. It involves reshaping the tissue and/or underlying bone to create the appearance of longer and more symmetrical teeth, there by making the smile more aesthetically pleasing. A gum lift often exposed the natural tooth structure that was hidden as a result of the teeth not erupting all the way. The procedure is typically done to reduce excessively gummy smiles or the balance of a asymmetrical gum line.

Q: For over the counter bleaching or whitening, what are your favorite kits?

NT: Crest 3d White Strips which are worn for 30 minutes a day, for 14 days. On average, they lighten your teeth about three to four shades. If you’re willing to pay a little more the COLGATE Advanced LED Whitening treatment is another option. It consists of a LED light tray delivery system that the whitening gel is added to and bright white teeth can be achieved with this product in as little as ten days.

