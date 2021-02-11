Choosing an injury lawyer isn’t easy, however you can narrow it down with these tips from Joe Stephens of The Stephens Law Firm

Choose a Lawyer Whos Specializes in Personal Injury Law

Personal injury is a broad area of law covering a wide range of specialized practices. With this in mind, a general attorney may not be the right choice for your personal injury case. You need an attorney who has the relevant skills and experience to handle insurance companies and can effectively defend your rights in court should the insurance company fail to offer a fair compensation amount. When you go for an attorney that doesn't specialize in personal injury law, you won't get the best legal representation you need.

A Good Attorney Has Experience In The Courtroom

You will discover that many attorneys claiming to be the best personal injury attorneys in your area have never actually stepped into a courtroom. Such an attorney will accept to handle your case, but ultimately pressure you into accepting a low ball settlement offer. Keep in mind that insurance will often have teams of highly skilled attorneys working for them. And if they are aware that your lawyer isn't committed to taking your case to trial, they will take full advantage of this and give very low offers or even deny your claim. When your lawyer sees that he/she is cornered, he/she will start pressuring you to accept the available offer.

Proven Track Record of High Verdicts And Settlements

The best attorney should have the capability to secure a high verdict or settlement if you have a big case involving serious injuries. Find out how many million-dollar verdicts your potential attorney has had over the years. The Million Dollar Advocates is a distinguished organization of lawyers who've successfully tried cases worth a million dollars and above. If you think your case is worth this amount, ensure that you get a capable personal injury attorney that can provide the best outcome for your case.

Choose A Personal Injury Attorney Who's An Existing Member Of The State And National Trial Lawyer Group

A Reputable attorney will always seek to be associated with other reputable attorneys in the industry. Insurance companies are known to use tricks and underhand techniques to try and discredit injured victims. It is, therefore, imperative that you work with a professional personal injury attorney who is well-informed, up-to-date, and is one step ahead of the insurance companies.

Does The Lawyer Have Adequate Resources To Guarantee The Best Outcome?

It is always important to visit your potential lawyer's establishment, take a look around and ask relevant questions before retaining their services. Does the office look like the attorney is successful and doing well? Seek to find out whether the attorney has personal assets or a line of credit that will enable them to properly prepare and go through with your case. Don't forget that personal injury cases involving serious injuries can be costly to prepare. Your attorney will need to work with a number of experts to build a solid case for you. A successful attorney will call upon multiple expert doctors to testify in court. Your attorney might also need to work with accident reconstruction specialists, economists, biomechanics, life care planners, and vocational rehabilitation specialists. When you combine this and many other factors involved, it is clear to see why preparing a single personal injury case can cost upwards of $100,000. Ensure that your potential attorney has the adequate resources to cover the costs of hiring the best experts for the case.

A Reputable Attorney Will Gladly Provide A List Of References

A reputable personal injury attorney won't hesitate to deliver a list of references when requested. These are previous clients that have worked with the attorney. A good attorney will have many satisfied clients. If your potential Sacramento personal injury attorney is reluctant to let you speak to his/her previous clients, this should serve as a major red flag. This is an indication that the attorney has been less than reliable to previous clients, and you are best finding another lawyer. They will also have a website that has plenty of great information on it, like this law firm.

Consider A Lawyer Who's Written And Lectured In The Personal Injury Field

Look for an attorney who has written in the field of personal injury. It is also worth considering if the attorney has appeared on TV shows where they have educated the public on personal injury issues. These are some of the signs that the attorney has attained a high level of authority and respect in the field.

So there you have it, some of the most important factors to consider when choosing a personal injury lawyer for your case.

