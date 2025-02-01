New Delhi, February 1: Kia Syros, a sub-4 metre SUV from Japan's Kia Automobiles, is officially launched in India in multiple variants. The Kia Syros booking already started at the beginning of January 2025 at INR 25,000 amount after the early announcement in December 2024. Kia's latest compact SUV comes in the following variants - HTK, HTK+, HTK(O), HTX and HTX+. The car is available in Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Frost Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Sparkling Silver and Gravity Gray colour options.

Kia Syos ex-showroom price in India starts at INR 8,99,900 and will be available at authorised dealerships across India. Kia announced that the first batch of car deliveries will begin soon in India. It comes with various segment-specific features and specifications with new-look design variations as per its variants. New Tesla Model Y Launched in US, Delivery To Begin in March; Check Price, Specifications and Features (Watch Video).

Kia Syros Specifications and Features

Kia Syros is well between Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet and will be offered in two engine options. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol GDI engine variant will generate a maximum of 118 bhp and 172 Nm peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will be able to generate 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will have the option of a six-speed manual gearbox transmission as standard. However, the turbo petrol will also get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the diesel variant will get a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission option.

The powertrain will help the Kia Syros achieve 18.20 kmpl fuel efficiency with a petrol engine and 17.68 kmpl mileage on DCT. The diesel variant will offer 20.75 kmpl for manual and 17.65 kmpl for automatic transmission. Design-wise, the car looks similar to the Kia Seltos and Kia EV9. Kia Syros is a premium sub-4m SUV placed higher than Sonet in pricing and spacious design. Toyota Urban BEV Concept Unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Launch Expected in Late 2025 (Watch Video).

Kia Syros has ice cube halogen headlamps, streamlined door handles, Kia signature digital tiger face, manual air conditioning and rear AC vents, integrated spoiler, double d-cut steering wheels and rear door sunshade curtains. It has a 3,995mm overall length, 1,805mm overall width, 1,625mm overall height, and all-black dual-tone Interiors with matte orange accents. It comes with a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen with support of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and four speakers.

