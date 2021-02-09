The industry surrounding sneakers is booming right now. The business is incredibly lucrative, with the market worth about $100 billion as of 2019. It is estimated that the resale market alone could reach $30 billion by 2030. King Kicks is the best place to shop online for both new and used sneakers, and their selection is only growing.

King Kicks was founded in 2016, just when the sneaker market was starting to take off. They sell a wide variety of designer kicks from brands like Adidas, Air Jordan, Nike, and Yeezy. Their unique selection of hundreds of shoes is enough to make any sneakerhead salivate. Their inventory is guaranteed authentic, which is a crucial thing in the industry. One of the coolest things about the brand is its app. King Kicks has a stylish interface that allows you to have a seamless and unique shopping experience all from your smartphone. This makes it even easier to access the shoes you want, no matter where you are. Their notification center will keep you up to date about the newest available shoes and the deals, so you have the opportunity to find unique sneakers right away. If you’re not sure whether you’ll like a pair of shoes or not, you can use their 360-degree view to get a fantastic idea of what they’ll look like in real life. If you have any questions about your purchase, you can chat with a representative on the app to learn more about your potential purchase. King Kicks ships quickly globally so anyone can get the kicks they’ve wished for. The app is available on both iOS and Android to sneaker enthusiasts around the world.

What makes King Kicks unique is their reselling platform, allowing people to sell their used sneakers on the site. To sell your shoe, you fill out a simple online form with its details. From there, you can send the shoes in, where they’ll be evaluated for authenticity and eventually sold. This is a great way to update your collection because you can use your old sneakers' money to buy new ones straight from their store.

Whether you’re looking for a specific pair of new sneakers or simply want to browse and keep up with the latest deals, King Kicks is the place to visit.