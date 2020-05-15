Malik Duquon Brockett: Building A ‘Billion Dollar Company’ – The Business Tycoon Who Shocked Wall Street!

Malik Duquon Brockett with 6LACK

Gifted with the priceless Midas touch, he has emerged as a name synonymous with success.

With a coveted track record of creating success stories in whatever he chooses to do, American business tycoon, Malik Duquon Brockett has today emerged as a magnetic personality and a role model, with many trying to emulate him.

He was associated with the Brockett Group as its Principal Founder. His various roles in the company included his responsibilities as the Chairman, COO and CEO. He relinquished his position of power as COO in January 2019 while still continuing as Chairman. He was reappointed as CEO in March 2019. He remained the largest individual shareholder till March 2019.

Brockett is respected for his exemplary business acumen and acknowledged as one of the smartest and most well-known entrepreneurs of his time. Like many successful businessmen he too has had his fair share of critics who have come down heavily on his business tactics which they termed as anti – competitive.

With Malik at the helm of affairs and under his leadership the Brockett Group did exceedingly well. The prestigious clientele of the Brockett Group includes illustrious personalities, celebrities, and reputed companies for marketing, consulting and investing partnerships.

Brockett’s name features in the list of the world’s wealthiest individuals with his net worth of $1.56 billion being documented along with his other wealthy peers. He also figured in the list of the top youngest billionaires.

Malik Duquon Brockett apart from being recognized as an immensely successful businessman is also a well-known businessperson, investor, humanitarian, speaker and philanthropist.

After his initial years with the Brockett Group, he undertook various philanthropic pursuits on behalf of the Brockett Foundation. He went on to donate large amounts to support numerous charitable organisations, and various scientific research programs. He recently reportedly donated $10 million to coronavirus relief.

Malik is opening a hedge fund with an initial capital raising of $2 billion behind it in the upcoming year. He has shown various interests in purchasing an NBA or NFL team as various reports tell.

Malik Duquon Brockett has through his successes illuminated the path of entrepreneurship giving the much-needed impetus for many to follow his footprints.

