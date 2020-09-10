Shawn Wells has so many different professional titles that it’s hard to keep track of them all. He is a biochemist and an entrepreneur that has been dubbed in the industry as the “world’s greatest formulator.” with over 500 supplements and 20 patents to his name. Some of his professional designations are Registered Dietitian (RD), Licensed Nutritionist (LDN), Certified Sports Nutritionist (CISSN) and the distinguished honor of Fellow in the International Society of Sports Nutrition (FISSN).

So, what do all these titles and designations mean precisely? Well, to put it mildly, Wells is an inventor and innovator of dietary supplements and formulas. He is the world’s greatest formulator because he has formulated hundreds of dietary supplement products for more than 50 companies worldwide. These products have assisted thousands of people in improving their overall health and nutritional goals.

“I have over 20 years of experience formulating over 500 products and patenting 20 ingredients,” said Wells. “I have unique skills in intellectual property and biochemistry that have led me to create numerous novel ingredients leading to the name “Ingredientologist,” meaning a scientist of ingredients.”

Wells has earned advanced degrees in Marketing and Information Technology from Babson College, which is a prestigious private school in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He also has a Master’s Degree in Biochemistry from UNC-Chapel Hill in North Carolina. Wells’ own health problems inspired his career path toward health and nutrition.

“People think I’ve been a healthy person my entire life, but that’s the farthest thing from the truth,” said Wells. “I’ve overcome several health issues of my own, including depression, obesity, insomnia, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, and a pituitary tumor. I know the struggle and fear that come with these conditions. That is why I love what I do because I can educate people on how to take care of themselves so that they can look better, feel better, and live longer.”

Wells is the owner/partner of eight different businesses in the food, beverage, and supplement industries. His specialty is rebranding other companies in this niche and reestablishing their products and business models to make them more successful. Wells even played a big part in organizing the deal where Post Foods purchased Dymatize Nutrition for $425 million.

During the current pandemic crisis, Wells has been able to navigate through it and come out the other side without any real loss. Numerous entrepreneurs and those known in the mergers and acquisitions space have been trying to figure out his secret.

“The pandemic was a challenge for my clients and businesses, but we found that people had more free time to focus on their health and nutrition during quarantine,” said Wells. “So, we made sure to have products available that boost immune health and make the body stronger against a potential viral infection.”

Wells currently has over 20 patents filed, Wells is prolific in intellectual property with no sign of slowing. People of all age groups consume Wells’ energy supplements and other dietary supplements because they give them more energy, increase their productivity, and make them feel less stressed and improve longevity.

“Practical health optimization solutions are the only way anyone can see results,” said Wells. “When supplement consumption is combined with a nutritious diet and exercise regimen, then it won’t take long for people to notice a difference in their mood and energy levels over the next several weeks and months.”