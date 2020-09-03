Set to launch to the streaming world on October 1, 2020, MyFU.tv is currently gathering Feature Films, Short Films, Music Videos, TV Shows and a variety of other video content on the platform to build up their library. Currently the platform is only accepting content from North America but will soon expand to receive content from around the world.

What makes MyFU.tv unique is the ability for filmmakers and content creators to place their movies or videos on a site, market it to their current network and the world, build an audience that may not have ever existed and make real money. The hope for MyFU is that artist will make money from the platform and then turn around and put that money back into new projects. Therefore, furthering their artistic careers.

The creators of the platform are filmmakers and film investors who have been through the process of making multiple feature films and then, with much naivety, having aspirations those films would have a big Hollywood premiere and garner superstar success. Thus jumpstarting a high-level career in film. News Flash – this is not how the real-world works. After reality set in, they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Then a lightbulb went off and they concluded that the way to move forward for content creators is to be a disruptor in the film and video business. Hence MyFU.tv was born.

Our number one goal with MyFU.tv is to financially compensate all of our video creators who join our platform. But that comes with some work from the content creators. We are not allowing a video to merely join our site and sit on the sideline and collect dust. When you join the MyFU team we expect you to get on the field and play ball. By that we mean we expect all of our content creators to market their individual pieces of content, whether that is a feature film, short film, music video, tv show, tutorial video, or whatever it may be, to the fullest extent possible.

Some unique features the MyFU platform offers will be letting every content creator tell their production story. That means every video put on the MyFU site will tell the location of where the video or film was made, the total budget, how many days it took to shoot it, and tell a passionate story behind why that piece of content was created.

This leads into our next unique offering which is the Tip Jar. Our hopes are that our subscribers and viewers will read each video’s production story, watch the piece of content, and then tip that piece of content. Thus, leading to that content creator taking home 75% of all the total tips, on top of other methods of built-in compensation.

Filmmakers and Content Creators have been taken advantage of for far too long now. With the current digital age the world is living in, where are viewers from all over the world watching all their videos now? On their couch at home. MyFU.tv looks to offer unique content that may have not have ever seen the light of day. Maybe an independent film got into many film festivals and got rave reviews but wasn’t lucky enough to sign with a distributor who would take advantage of them and weasel them out of thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars, insert SARCASM. Well MyFU wants that film on our site. Or maybe a very talented Musician has done many music videos but has yet to be discovered, well we want those music videos on the MyFU site.

What would give the MyFU site the most gratification is to take an unknown artist, build up great notoriety, make them real money, and help them get discovered on a bigger scale.

The MyFU.tv site needs to be a re-education for content creators. If you get millions of views on other online platforms you’ll be lucky to make a few hundred dollars in ad revenue. With our setup content creators have the ability to make enough money where they can pursue their art on a full-time basis.