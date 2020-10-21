The much-awaited 2020 Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV today finally broke covers, marking brand's entry into the Indian sub-4m SUV space. It is the Japanese brand's first sub-compact SUV that will strengthen carmaker's product portfolio in India. Presently, the company retails only two models in the country, which are Kicks and GT-R. And, soon the third product from Nissan will be a mass-market product with premium features and Nissan's so-called Carismatic design. 2020 Nissan Magnite Unveiling Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The new Magnite SUV flaunts an octagonal dominating front grille with chrome inserts along with bi-projector headlamps and led light guide. Another interesting design highlight is the inclusion of L-Shaped LED DRLs that gives a sporty look upfront. At the rear, the SUV gets wide split signature style LED taillight.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

The SUV will be offered in 8 colour options - Storm White, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red & Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red, Sandstone Brown, Pearl White & Onyx Black and Vivid Blue & Storm White. Inside the cabin, the SUV comes equipped with premium interiors and hi-tech features. It comprises a 7-inch TFT display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and built-in voice recognition, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. The SUV also gets Nissan Connect technology with 50+ features.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

For safety, there are features like dual airbags, Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control (TC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and more. Under the hood, the SUV gets a powerful HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine which will be available in both 5-speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The engine adopts mirror bore cylinder coating technology from world-class sports cars like the Nissan GT-R isolation.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

Coming to the prices, the 2020 Nissan Magnite SUV is expected to be launched in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will lock horns with Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

