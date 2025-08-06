New Delhi, August 6: Nissan Magnite Kuro 2025 edition has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 8.31 lakh ranging up to INR 10.87 lakh. The new variant is introduced in "boldest shade of black" and offers an all-black exterior and interior. The 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro is launched with signature LED headlamps, light-sabre turn indicator, and boldly black R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new Nissan Magnite Kuro edition goes completely black in the interior.

Japanese automobile company Nissan introduced this new model with a spacious cabin, all in dark shades, to boost elegance inside for the drivers and passengers. Additionally, this subcompact SUV launched in India has various other notable features and specifications. It comes with no mechanical changes. Tesla Delhi Showroom Opening Date Announced: Elon Musk’s EV Company To Open Its 2nd Showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity on August 11, 2025; Here’s Everything To Know.

2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Price in India, Bookings Details

The starting price of the 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro is INR 8,30,500 for the petrol MT variant. The booking amount is INR 11,000. The new Magnite Kuro is available in MT and CVT transmission options. The NA petrol MT variant is priced at INR 8.86 lakh, and the turbo petrol MT variant costs INR 9.27 lakh. India's top 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro turbo petrol MT variant price starts at INR 10.87 lakh. All the new models come with an INR 34,000 price difference over the Nissan Magnite N-Connecta.

2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Interior and Exterior

Inside, the all-new Nissan Magnite Kuro 2025 edition comes with a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Sabre black wireless charger, a 7-inch TFT advanced drive assist display, and a piano black-finished steering wheel. Additionally, the car has a premium black interior, premium i-key with approach lock and walk-away lock, stealth dashcam , and front AC vent with black finish.

Outside, the car comes with L-shaped DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), a signature grille, and a skid plate. The 2025 Magnite Kuro also gets a "Kuro" badging on the sides as part of Nissan Genuine Accessories. Moreover, the 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro edition gets gloss black roof rails and a resin black skid plate. Tata Harrier Adventure X and Tata Safari Adventure X Variants Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Engine, Transmission and Other Specifications

The 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro sub-compact SUV comes with four engine options: 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The 999cc B4D 1.0-litre NA Petrol engine is capable of producing 72 PS power and 96 Nm of torque. The B4D 1.0-litre EZ-Shift NA Petrol engine offers the same output. The HRAO 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine can generate 100 PS power and 160 Nm peak torque. The HRAO 1.0-litre Turbo X-Tronic CVT petrol engine produces 100 PS power and 152 Nm of peak torque. On the front, it has disc brakes and on the rear, it has drum brakes.

