Cosmetic surgery is a thriving industry in the United States. Women, in particular, love to get Brazilian butt lifts and breast augmentations because these procedures give them bigger buttocks and breasts. In today’s society, people believe these are the two most attractive physical features of women.

The most qualified cosmetic surgeons who can perform these procedures are no longer solely found in Los Angeles or New York. A higher number of women are visiting one particular cosmetic surgical practice based in Utah for their Brazilian butt lifts and breast augmentations.

Howland Plastic Surgery has been changing the lives of countless women over the last decade. Located in Draper, Utah, this cosmetic practice is owned and operated by Dr. Nicholas Howland. He specializes in a wide variety of cosmetic procedures from head to toe, including liposuction, body lifts, arm lifts, tummy tucks, body contouring, facelifts, neck lifts, chin augmentation, and reconstructive hand and facial surgeries.

However, the two most requested cosmetic procedures at his practice continue to be Brazilian butt lifts and breast augmentations. “Women are very sensitive about the appearance of their buttocks and breasts,” said Dr. Howland. “It isn’t just older women either. My range of patients includes both younger women and older women alike. My job is to make my patients feel better about themselves by using my unique skills to enhance their outer appearance according to their preferences.”

Dr. Howland is known as one of the top plastic surgeons in the country for a reason. With over fourteen years of schooling and training with some of the most prominent physicians and plastic surgeons in the world, Dr. Howland went back to his native town of Draper, Utah, and established his own cosmetic surgery practice there. It didn’t take too much longer after that for patients to notice his impeccable cosmetic enhancement and reconstructive skills.

“I don’t feel that plastic surgery is about vanity or providing fake results,” said Dr. Howland. “It is about empowerment and fulfilling our personal ideals. It allows people to become who they truly are on the inside by revealing it on the outside. All I do is provide a way for them to accomplish this objective.”

Dr. Howland has partnered with Premier Plastic Surgery, which happens to be the largest plastic surgery group with private practices in Utah. As the co-owner of Clarity Skin Medspa and Canyon Crest Surgical Center, Dr. Howland has managed to expand his clientele list by attracting referrals from other cosmetic and beauty service providers. Now people from outside of Utah are coming to Draper to visit Dr. Howland for a free consultation.

“If a patient can walk away feeling better about themselves, then I know I’ve done my job successfully,” said Dr. Howland. “My unique approach to plastic surgery is to make patients feel better on the inside by helping them achieve their ideal aesthetic appearance on the outside. I uncover their existing beautiful features and make them stand out the most. The results are natural because I am not adding new features. I am simply enhancing the ones they already have.”

