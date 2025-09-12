Utah, September 12: Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Southern Utah, has been identified as the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. His apprehension came after his father, Matt Robinson, a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, recognised him from publicly released photos. Matt reportedly persuaded his son to surrender and enlisted the help of a youth pastor, who contacted US Marshals, leading to Tyler’s arrest.

Authorities believe Robinson acted alone. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Robinson had become “increasingly political” in recent weeks and expressed strong opposition to Kirk’s views. His roommate provided investigators with Discord messages where Robinson described obtaining a rifle, hiding it in a bush, and engraving bullets, reported Daily Mail. A bolt-action rifle was later recovered near the rooftop at Utah Valley University, from where the fatal shot was fired. Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson’s Mugshot Released After 22-Year-Old Utah Man Allegedly Confesses to His Father (See Pics).

Who Is Tyler Robinson?

Robinson’s family background has drawn attention since his arrest. His father’s long law enforcement career contrasts sharply with the accusations against him. His mother, Amber Jones Robinson, works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services, which helps people with disabilities. Photos believed to be from Amber’s Facebook account show Tyler in clothing and shoes resembling those seen in FBI surveillance footage. In a 2020 post, Amber praised her son’s academic achievements, noting his 4.0 GPA and near-perfect ACT scores. ‘With High Degree of Certainty We Have Him in Custody’: Donald Trump Declares Charlie Kirk Killer Caught, Reveals How He Was Nabbed (Watch Video).

Despite this promising past, investigators say Robinson’s focus shifted toward political grievances. Governor Cox called the attack “an assault on the American experiment” and urged young Americans to “choose a different path.” Robinson allegedly admitted his role to a family friend, corroborating evidence already gathered by investigators. President Donald Trump announced Robinson’s arrest on Friday morning, saying authorities had him “with a high degree of certainty.”

The attack, captured on video and widely shared online, showed Kirk collapsing as panicked spectators fled. More than 7,000 public tips poured in during the manhunt, underscoring the scale of the investigation. A press conference in Utah is expected later today with more updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

