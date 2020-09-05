American rapper and singer Gerald Barrow Jr a.k.a. OD Quake has made a mark with his versatality and a striking similarity with Drake's singing style. Popularly known as the Hook magician, he creates popular and catchy hooks from all genres of music.

His works are available on all the leading and popular music platforms including Spotify. OD Quake realized his love for singing when he tried his hands on rapping at the tender age of 14.

He dropped out of his high school after repeated instances of him being found troublesome had led to multiple suspensions. His mother even lost several jobs due to these issues during that time. After leaving formal.educatiom, he tried his luck with football but soon found himself pursuing his love for music and has come a long way with his dedication for the art form.

He was finally away from the troubles that followed him through his adolescence and teenage. He had turned his life around and went on to have a family of his own. Troubles caught up with him once again in February of 2020. While at a local bar in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; he witnessed a group of individuals recklessly open fire outside the venue which had multiple civilians present at that time.

Multiple eyewitnesses praised his actions that night and claimed that he had avoided a definite mass murder by a gang of individuals who had been known for such acts in the community. As a part of his self defence, Quake returned their gunshots by firing rounds from his licensed weapon. The entire incident is currently sub judice and the District Attorney has pressed charges for attempted homicide of two individuals and is pursuing the case against him.

Despite all this, OD Quake has been active with his music and released a new single 'Mr. Clean' last month. The song has been loved by the masses and is now amongst one of his most notable music works.