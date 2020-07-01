Vinay Thakur is 22 years old YouTuber from Delhi. He completed his graduation from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. Vinay started making YouTube Videos in 2016 and got much hype In Last 4 Years And has crossed 6 Million Subscribers On YouTube Today. His channel is named AVRpranktv And he is counted amongst India's one of the most famous Pranksters.

In Recent Vinay Is seen with many big faces of Bollywood like Rajkumar Rao, Emraan Hashmi and Many More. His videos 'Kissing Prank India - Spin the bottle part 2' and 'Mudke mat dekhna prank series' became big hit on YouTube.

Actor and director Vinay Thakur has been running one of the top YouTube channels which is about to join the ace digital league. His journey has not been an easy one as he had to face lot of hurdles. But he left no stone unturned to make it big. YouTube content creation has always been a task to accomplish amidst tremendous competition in the market.

Apart from YouTube Vinay Is also famous on Instagram and has around 3 Lakh Followers where he shares his content with his fans. Today, he has achieved a commendable position in the digital market world and has some excellent projects in the pipeline.